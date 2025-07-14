Hyderabad: Protest held outside McDonald’s in Himayatnagar over Israel ties

Hyderabad: A demonstration was organised outside the McDonald’s branch in Himayatnagar on Monday, July 16, with citizens, students, and social activists demanding a boycott of the fast food joint in support of the people of Palestine.

The demonstration was organised under the aegis of Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP), on behalf of a countrywide Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against international corporations alleged to be supporting Zionist Israel’s constant attack on Gaza.

Parallel protests were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Rohtak, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Patna.

The Hyderabad protesters held the demonstrations over McDonald’s’s alleged role in Israel’s Gaza war, citing claims that its outlets in Israel had given thousands of free and reduced-priced meals to Israeli troops who had been involved in combat. Protesters carried signs, shouted slogans, and called for accountability from firms backing what they described as Israel’s “genocide” of Palestinians.

‘Boycott of McDonald’s in Hyderabad is a moral, political stand’

Addressing the protest, IPSP member Geetha said the BDS movement is being taken up across the globe to oppose not only the actions of Israel but also its global corporate, diplomatic and cultural backing. “Imperialist powers and corporate giants stand alongside Israel to protect their interests, but justice-seeking people around the world are standing up to resist,” she said.

Mahipal of Naujawan Bharat Sabha condemned Israel’s continued offensive in Gaza as “one of the most barbaric war crimes in recent history.” He pointed out the acute humanitarian crisis: over 60,000 reported killed, lakhs wounded, and hundreds of thousands missing. “Even the aid centres have become places of mass murder,” he stated.

Yashwanth of BDS India pointed out that the boycott campaign is building up all over the world, with McDonald’s allegedly having lost 70 percent of its Egyptian sales and going bankrupt in Turkey. “The international solidarity movement continues to grow despite attempts to crush it, ranging from police raids in the West to arrests in India,” he further said.

The protest in Hyderabad ended with a fresh appeal to broaden the boycott of McDonald’s and other corporations said to be involved in backing Israel, such as Starbucks, Domino’s, Tata’s Zudio, and Reliance Retail. Protesters promised that they would intensify their campaign until “justice is served for Palestine.”