Prophet remarks: Protesters demanding Raja Singh’s arrest detained

Hyderabad: Several protestors were arrested for protesting against BJP MLA T Raja Singh for his alleged offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Several people gathered in front of city police commissioner CV Anand’s office after the MLA’s video was released.

Task force sleuths along with the law and order police picked up the protesters who had gathered at Basheerbagh crossroads demanding the arrest of Raja Singh. Protests also broke out in other parts of Hyderabad as well.

The protestors have been shifted to various police stations in central zone, said the police. Heavy police bandobust has also been taken up in communally sensitive parts of Hyderabad. In his video, Raja Singh abused comic Munawar Faruqui and his mother as well.

Hyderabad police book BJP MLA Raja Singh

The South Zone police on early Tuesday morning registered an FIR against Raja Singh for his alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Raja Singh in a video released late last night made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad, which he said was “comedy”. Multiple complaints were filed against Raja Singh in various police stations of Hyderabad’s south zone.

The police registered a case under IPC section 153A(Promoting enmity between two groups) and similar sections at the Dabeerpura police station and have taken up investigation.

Last week on August 20, Shilpakala Vedika, where Munawar Faruqui held his show, turned into a fortress after Raja Singh threatened to disrupt the show. Over 500 cops were posted in and around it to ensure that things go smoothly. Though BJP and BJYM workers tried to enter the venue, they were whisked away by the police.

Soon after, Raja Singh released a statement targeting the state police and IT minister KT Rama Rao for letting Faruqui holding the show. True to his words, he released the “comedy video” he said he would if Faruqui’s show was allowed to be held.