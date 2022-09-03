Hyderabad: Psychologist imprisoned for 14-days for sexually harassing students

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based psychologist sent to 14-days of imprisonment and a fine was imposed on him for harassing female clients and making sexual advances towards them online.

Dr. B.P. Nagesh, a psychologist by profession, visited several well-known schools and colleges in the city as a guest faculty and conducted counselling sessions.

Following the session, he would share his contact information with students under the pretext of sending motivational quotes.

However, when female students contacted him he would harass them by making sexual advances at them online and sharing graphic images attempting to coerce them into a sex chat.

Nagesh from Eepur, Guntur district resided at a hostel in Madhapur.

The incident came to light after the students developed the courage to reach out to SHE Teams Hyderabad following awareness programs in the varsities.

“Great care should be taken by schools and colleges while inviting guest faculty from outside. After talking to the persons concerned, assessing their behaviour and informing them of the rules to be followed. One must always keep a close eye on the classroom proceedings. One should also know the opinion of the students from time to time. In case of any issues, please contact the SHE team immediately,” Hyderabad She Team Additional CP A.R. Srinivas, IP.

The accused was taken into custody and produced before the Nampally court after the investigation. After careful examination of the details of the case, the Third Special Judge sentenced the accused to sixteen days imprisonment along with a fine.