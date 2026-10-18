Hyderabad pub fined Rs 20,000 for wasting drinking water

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has fined a pub on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 Rs 20,000 for wasting drinking water on washing its premises.

The management of Fore-Fathers Pub was asked to pay the penalty, and their drinking water connection was disconnected. The HMWSSB also discontinued the water supply through tankers.

A pub located at Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 was fined Rs 20,000 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for wasting drinking water while washing its premises.



The management of Fore-Fathers Pub was asked to pay the penalty, and the drinking water… pic.twitter.com/Ba3ok9c1qp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 18, 2026

With water demand expected to rise in the festive season, the water board has urged the public to use water judiciously.

Also Read Hyderabad hotel fined Rs 20,000 for wasting water

It has specifically advised hotels, restaurants, pubs, and other commercial establishments to act responsibly and avoid wasting drinking water.

The Water Board has issued a stern warning that the misuse of water will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Those who violate the regulations will face strict action, including the imposition of fines and the disconnection of their water supply.