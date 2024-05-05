Hyderabad: Pub raided, 160 people detained for ‘obscene dance’

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 5th May 2024 2:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: The city police raided a pub at Banjara Hills on Saturday night, May 4, and ‘caught’ 160 people for violation of the time and for allegedly ‘performing obscene dances’.

Acting on information received, the task force police officials raided the premises of ‘After 9’, a pub located at Banjara Hills Road Number 14.

“The management of the club hired close to 40 girls who are from different states to perform at the pub and attract customers,” claimed the cops.

The girls work in the Tollywood industry and are paid a substantial amount each day, the police further said.

The cops issued 41A CrPC notices to them and released all of them.

