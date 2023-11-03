Hyderabad Public School — a benefactress ignored!

There is a flurry of activity, an extravaganza of well organised events and celebrities and alumni walking through the hallowed portals of the grand old Hyderabad Public School which is celebrating its centenary. The school with its majestic Osmanian architecture stands out like a queen imperiously viewing the traffic snarls on the busy Begumpet road.

Credit has been rightfully given to H.E.H. Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII GCSI GBE , the last ruler of the Hyderabad State for establishing the Jagirdars College which evolved into the Hyderabad Public School post independence. The reign of the last Nizam saw the number of schools leap from hundreds to thousands. The number of students also shot up into lakhs.

All the above information is pleasing to the ear but what about the mystery lady in the picture? Ask the students or alumni of the school and most of them would be oblivious. The students of the school boast proudly that the campus is larger than the Vatican City. But who donated the land or at least most of it?

It’s the majestic lady in the picture – Shahzadi Jahandarunissa Begum, daughter of H.H. Nawab Afzal ud- Dawlah, Asaf Jah V, sister of H.H. Nawab Mahboob Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VI, and wife of Sir Viqar ul Umra from the premier noble Paigah family.

Shahezadi Jahandarunissa Begum

When land was needed for the school, it put Sir Viqar ul Umra in a quandary as he had gifted the land as pin money (paandaan expenses) to his wife. It would be unethical to donate land gifted by him to his wife. On Sir Viqar’s request, Shahezadi Jahandarunissa Begum graciously gifted this land to the school.

As one goes past the impressive buildings and playgrounds in the school, one never fails to be awestruck by the sheer grandeur. Buildings and other important landmarks are named after notable personalities. Portraits of the last Nizam’s sons Prince Azam Jah Bahadur and Prince Moazzam Jah Bahadur grace the main assembly’s walls. Pictures of important Indian political personalities also adorn its walls. On a recent visit to the school, a picture of Shahezadi Jahandarunissa Begum was spotted in the erstwhile library.

Shahezadi Jahandarunissa Begum was mentioned in a play staged during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 1983. There was spate of naming and renaming buildings during these celebrations and the princess did not find space in a nameplate.

The school management needs to introspect. Why is there no building or important landmark named after this benefactress? Why is her picture not displayed more prominently? There is no denial of the school’s royal past so that can’t be the reason. The school opened its doors to girls in 1981 hence it’s no longer an exclusive male bastion. However, its benefactress remains ignored Is it misogyny? Whatever be the reason, “deplorable” is too inadequate a word to describe it!