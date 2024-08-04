Hyderabad: Qunoot-e-Nazila held for slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh  

Hyderabad: Following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayers were performed at Sayeedabad in the city on Sunday, August 4.

The prayers were against those involved in the assassination of Hamas chief and the military operations taking place in Gaza, leaving over 35,000 dead and scores injured and displaced.

According to reports, Haniyeh was allegedly assassinated in Tehran by members of the elite Ansar al-Mahdi unit of the Iranian army, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC).

The original plan of Mossad was to kill Haniyeh during his visit to the funeral of the then-Iranian President Ebrahim Rasi in May this year. However, it was called off due to certain difficulties.

Arab media outlets quoted that the murder of Haniyeh has shocked the Iranian regime. Iran’s intelligence agency has already commenced a crackdown on those who were used by Mossad to execute the high-profile Hamas leader.

What are Qunoot e Nazila prayers?

Qunoot-e-Nazila is a special prayer by Muslims performed during calamities that befall the community. It is preferable to perform it during Fajr prayers (namaz before dawn) but can be performed during any five obligatory prayers.