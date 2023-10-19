Hyderabad: Qunoot-e-Nazila prayers for Gaza at Darulshifa on Friday

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th October 2023 6:03 pm IST
Telangana govt grants Rs 5K honorarium to 7K more Imams, Muezzins
Representational Image

Hyderabad: To express solidarity with the people of Gaza and protest against Israel’s action in Palestine, ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ has been organised at the Jamia Masjid, Darulshifa, alongside the Friday prayers on October 20.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The special prayers will be followed by the Friday sermon by Maulana Jafar Pasha.

Qunoot-e-Nazila is being offered across the city in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict that started this month alongside several silent protests and flash protests.

MS Education Academy

A group of women on Thursday, October 19, organised ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayers at the Eidgah Hazrath Ujaleshah in Saidabad in the city.

Also Read
Hyderabad: All-women Qunoot-e-Nazila prayers for Gaza held in Saidabad

A flash protest was held at Shahalibanda two days ago. Another small silent protest was held near Charminar with youth holding placards standing silently to express their solidarity.

Also Read
All-women Qunoot-e-Nazila prayers for Gaza in Hyderabad tomorrow

What are Qunoot e Nazila prayers?

Qunoot-e-Nazila is a special prayer by Muslims performed during calamities that befall the community. It is preferable to perform it during Fajr prayers (namaz before dawn) but can be performed during any five obligatory prayers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th October 2023 6:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button