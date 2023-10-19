Hyderabad: Qunoot-e-Nazila prayers for Gaza at Darulshifa on Friday

Hyderabad: To express solidarity with the people of Gaza and protest against Israel’s action in Palestine, ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ has been organised at the Jamia Masjid, Darulshifa, alongside the Friday prayers on October 20.

The special prayers will be followed by the Friday sermon by Maulana Jafar Pasha.

Qunoot-e-Nazila is being offered across the city in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict that started this month alongside several silent protests and flash protests.

A group of women on Thursday, October 19, organised ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayers at the Eidgah Hazrath Ujaleshah in Saidabad in the city.

A flash protest was held at Shahalibanda two days ago. Another small silent protest was held near Charminar with youth holding placards standing silently to express their solidarity.

What are Qunoot e Nazila prayers?

Qunoot-e-Nazila is a special prayer by Muslims performed during calamities that befall the community. It is preferable to perform it during Fajr prayers (namaz before dawn) but can be performed during any five obligatory prayers.