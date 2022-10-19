Hyderabad: Qutb Shahi mosque land restored, Rs 5 lakh given for damage

Hyderabad: A joint survey of the Qutb Shahi Masjid at Malkam Cheruvu in Raidurgam was held by the Telangana State Waqf Board and Ranga Reddy district officials on Wednesday in presence of the Masjid committee members and AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin. After verifying documents, it was ascertained that the disputed survey number 82 in fact belongs to the mosque.

Along with that, a decision to sanction Rs 5 lakh for the Qutb Shahi masjid was also taken, for reconstruction of its boundary wall. The damage took place on October 16 when a mob of 100-150 Hindus broke the compound wall of the mosque premises forcibly installed an idol in its premises.

Officials checked the land documents and the survey numbers in surroundings of the Qutb Shahi Masjid and the extent of land was measured by the Revenue officials along with Waqf Board officials. Chandrakala RDO Rajendranagar, TS Wakf Board Chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan, Tahsildar Gandipet mandal and other officials verified the documents before reaching conclusion that the land in survey number 82 belongs to the Qutb Shahi Masjid.

The police who were present at the spot said they will hold a dialogue with the members of the temple committee and shift the temporary structure constructed recently in the land of the masjid. The Waqf Board sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 lakhs for re-construction of its boundary walls. Markers across the mosque will also be established.

Controversy started last week on October 16 after a group of Hindus allegedly trespassed into the Qutb Shahi Masjid land at Malkam Cheruvu Raidurgam. After going into the vegetative hillocks, they performed some rituals and slaughtered sheep there.

On noticing it, several Muslims gathered at the Qutb Shahi Masjid and registered their protest. The Hindus – over a hundred in number – came to a remote spot after entering from the door meant for entrance to the masjid.

The Cyberabad police sought the help of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Ranga Reddy district revenue authorities to resolve the issue of Qutb Shahi Masjid at Mallkam Cheruvu.

The police has booked a case against the persons who tresspassed into the land.