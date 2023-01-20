Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner holds meet on rape, POCSO cases

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner of police DS Chauhan on Friday conducted a meeting to ensure speedy disposal of sexual offences cases including Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) issues.

The meeting discussed sexual offences under Section 376, 376-A, 376-AB, 376B, 376-C, 376-D, 376-DA, 376-DB, or 376 E of IPC and POCSO Act (Section 4 and 6) by the investigation officers within a period of 60 days from the date of registration of an FIR.

Under Rachakonda Commissionerate, a team has been setup to monitor the progress of the cases and co-ordinate with all stake-holders in case of any inter-departmental issues causing delay in completion of investigation within the stipulated period of 60 days.

With study increase in conviction rate, Rachakonda secured 12 convictions in 2019, 13 convictions in 2020, 15 convictions in 2021 and 17 convictions in the year 2022. As on January 20, total number of rape cases and POCSO under trials cases decreased from 253 to 63.