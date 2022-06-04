Hyderabad: Rachakonda police organises health camp for staff

Published: 4th June 2022 6:08 pm IST
Health camp being conducted by Rachakonda Police in the city on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police conducted a mega health camp at the headquarters of City Armed Reserve (CAR) in Amberpet on Saturday. The camp was conducted in coordination with Medicover Hospitals, Clover Dental Hospital, and Medivision Eye Hospital.

Addressing the staff present, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR, Amberpet, JSK Shameer, assured that the welfare of the staff will always be a top priority. “Numerous welfare programs have been initiated for the staff of all ranks. In the past, multiple health camps were conducted and that has helped our men and women in uniform a lot,” the senior officer said.

He said that there have been many instances where the staff has come forward and donated blood for the needy. He encouraged the staff to be more proactive and participate in health camps whenever given the opportunity.

Many prominent doctors attended the camp. Numerous health services such as Random Blood Sugar (RBS), ECG, 2D Echo, general health checkup, and eye and dental medical checkups were conducted. Around 414 men and women attended the health camp.

