Transfer minor’s gang-rape case to CBI: BJP urges Telangana DGP

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th June 2022 5:37 pm IST
BJP members submitted a letter to the DGP, Telangana for a fair trail on Saturday in the city

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders- NVSS Prabhakar, N Ramachandra Rao, and Bangaru Shruthi – met the Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy in relation to the rape of the minor that occurred on May 28, and requested him to transfer the case to CBI for a fair trial.

The leaders met the senior police officer on Saturday and handed him a request letter that stated, “While the incident deserves unequivocal condemnation, it is also important to ensure that all those involved in the crime, directly and indirectly, should be brought to book to ensure that such incidents would not recur in future.”

The letter stated that the police displayed a delay in registering the FIR, and nabbing the accused even after having sufficient CCTV proof.

“The delay that the police have shown in arresting the identified accused as per the confession be made by the victim gives room for suspicion. The police named one accused being a member of an official of the government of Telangana. The reports suggest the involvement of the son of a sitting MLA from the MIM,” the letter said.

Making its stand clear that the party has no intention to “pinpoint” anyone in the case, “at this point in time”, the letter stated that the crime was systematic and organized.

“It is unfortunate that Hyderabad is increasingly becoming a haven for such incidents.  Things are happening due to the laxity of the police force in auditing pubs and restaurants, which have become havens for fissiparous tendencies,” stated BJP in the letter.

