Hyderabad: Rachakonda police issues prohibitory orders ahead of TGPSC tests

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have issued prohibitory orders in view of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) departmental tests from November 25 to December 8.

The exams will be held on November 25, after which it will be held between November 27 and December 3, and then between December 7 and December 8.

During this period, assembly of four or more persons within a radius of 200 metres of the examination centre is prohibited.

The orders were issued by the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act. Anyone violating the orders will be prosecuted, the police said.

Section 163 of the BNSS says, “In cases where, in the opinion of a District Magistrate, a Sub-divisional Magistrate or any other Executive Magistrate specially empowered by the State Government in this behalf, there is sufficient ground for proceeding under this section and immediate prevention or speedy remedy is desirable, such Magistrate may, by a written order stating the material facts of the case and served in the manner provided by section 153, direct any person to abstain from a certain act or to take certain order concerning certain property in his possession or under his management, if such Magistrate considers that such direction is likely to prevent, or tends to prevent, obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquility, or a riot, or an affray.”

TGPSC Departmental Test

As per the Public Service Commission Regulations, TGPSC conducts departmental examinations for employees working in various departments under the state government of Telangana. These examinations are conducted twice, annually i.e. in May and November for the promotions of the employees.

The departmental examinations are held at nine old district headquarters including Hyderabad. Candidates are assigned to the examination center in the district where they are currently employed.