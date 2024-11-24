Telangana police ensure 39 convictions in drug cases this year

Hyderabad: The Telangana police has ensured convictions in 39 drug-related cases across the state so far during 2024.

The Telangana Director General of Police, Dr Jitender appreciated officers of the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) for securing the convictions under the NDPS Act.

Addressing the TGANB officials during an award ceremony at the Telangana police headquarters “The State is working to achieve the zero tolerance towards the menace of drugs to become ‘Nasha Mukt Telangana’. It is very important that the Investigation Officers are fully trained to investigate the NDPS Act cases professionally,”

As per a statement from TGANB, best functioning units include, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri – Kothagudem, Warangal, Khammam, Cyberabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Karimnagar