Hyderabad: Peddling racket busted in Kachiguda, 114 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on the ganja peddling rackets in the city, Hyderabad police apprehended four ganja suppliers, two transporters and a peddler in Kachiguda, seizing 114 kg of contraband from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Balji Govind, 34, Adigarla Prakash Kumar, 23, Malasala Mohan Rao, 44, Rajana Durga Hari Prasad, 20, Kodi Ramana,24, Lalam Gangadhar, 20, and Yethula Gangadhar, 19. All are natives of Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the racket consisted of an interconnected nexus from Andhra, was headed by Balji Govind, who had direct contacts with ganja cultivators in the Chitrakonda Forest area of the Odhisa-Andhra Pradesh Border.

He, along with Prakash Kumar and Mohan Rao used to source the contraband from the cultivators at the rate of Rs 1,500 per kg and would sell it to Durga Hari Prasad for Rs 5,000 per kg.

As the next node of the supply chain, Durga Hari Prasad would sell the contraband to Kodi Ramana for Rs 10,000 per kg, who had employed two men on a commission basis to transport the ganja to Hyderabad and give it to the peddlers in the city.

In Hyderabad, two peddlers, identified as Balaji and Kumari, would sell the drug in the streets to retail consumers in smaller packets, earning Rs 25,000 per kg.

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) urged the citizens of Hyderabad to report any incidents of sale and usage of any drugs in the city to the HNEW team at +918712661601.