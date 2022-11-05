Hyderabad: Rachakonda police organise Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Saturday held a Lok Adalat and disposed 5,614 cases from all police stations under its limits.

During the pre-Lok-Adalat, the respondents concerned attended and cleared off their cases by paying a fine imposed on them by the Legal Services Committee for the offences of drunken driving, drinking in public places, public nuisance, and violating the National Disaster Management act during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The following are the details of e-Petty cases disposed of during the session:

The Kushaiguda police station had 2800 cases

Malkajgiri police station had 1490 cases

Keesara police station recorded 601 cases.

Similarly, the Neredmet police station recorded 570 cases, the Kushaiguda traffic police station recorded 110 cases and the Malkajgiri Traffic police station recorded 43 cases.

The dignitaries advised the public to be aware of the rules the competent authorities implement, for the time being, follow the guidelines without violating them. Further, the Mandal Legal Services Committee also advised the clients to utilize such Pre Lok-Adalaths properly so as to avoid any further complications.