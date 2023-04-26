Hyderabad: Rachakonda police switch over to new mobile numbers, checklist

Hyderabad: In view of the entire Telangana state Police shifting to the Airtel mobile network, Rachakonda Police also decided to follow suit. The Rachakonda Police, who have been using BSNL Cellular Services for official communication for several years now, has gone in for a change in the service provider.

A Memorandum of Understating (MOU) is signed with Airtel by the Telangana State Police and the Rachakonda Police would be changing to the new service provider by replacing the present numbers with a new set of numbers from May 1st 2023.

The new series for Rachakonda Police will be starting from 87126-62-XXX. In this series, the last 3 digits are arranged in a logical order for the convenience of the general public and for easy identification. In case of any clarification, Rachakonda Control may be contacted on the new Airtel number ie 8712662100, a press note informed.

Here is the list of phone numbers

New official phone numbers of the SHOs under Rachakonda commissionerate