Hyderabad: Rachakonda She Team apprehends 138 for harassing women

Hyderabad: The She Team of the Rachakonda police commissionerate apprehended 138 offenders in the city, including 70 minors, following various complaints of harassment against women between, July 17 and 31.

For the past two weeks, the Rachakonda She Team has been conducting decoy operations, with police officers in plain clothes apprehending individuals who were found harassing women in public places such as bus stations, railway stations, metro stations, markets, schools, and colleges.

In addition to these operations, the police have registered criminal cases against those who have been harassing women online. Of the 138 individuals apprehended, the 70 minors involved were given counselling by officials in the presence of their families.

The Rachakonda She Team has also been conducting safety awareness programmes to encourage the public to report harassment without fear.

Meanwhile, Telangana police have arrested 6,129 offenders for sexual harassment during the first half of 2024. The majority of these offenders were aged 19 to 25, with 936 of those arrested being minors.

The Rachakonda She Team assures round-the-clock availability to protect women from both physical and online abuse, as well as sexual harassment in public places and during travel. Complaints can be registered with the Rachakonda She Team via WhatsApp or by calling (+91) 8712662111.