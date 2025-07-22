Hyderabad, Rachakonda to audit women’s hostels soon

Hyderabad: In a significant effort to increase women’s safety, the Telangana Police have decided to roll out Cyberabad’s successful Project Safe Stay, a holistic audit-based safety project for hostels, to Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

The decision was announced during a tri-commissionerate coordination meeting convened by the Women Safety Wing on Monday, July 21.

The meeting, presided over by DGP Dr Jitender and attended by top officials of all three zones, was aimed at further centralising women’s safety initiatives, especially in zones with maximum numbers of female students and working professionals.

Over 1K hostels in Hyderabad audited

Cyberabad’s Project Safe Stay, launched in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), has audited more than 1,000 hostels in its jurisdiction in Hyderabad so far, verifying safety norms, CCTV cameras, and emergency responses. The template is now scheduled to be extended to the city of Hyderabad, which is home to hundreds of women’s hostels from all over India.

This initiative will ensure hostels maintain proper safety infrastructure, including CCTV coverage, biometric entries, and 24/7 security.

Also Read GHMC inspect hostels across Hyderabad, over Rs 2 lakh fine imposed

The session also demanded improved synergy among SHE Teams, Bharosa Centres, Family Counselling Centres, and Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs). DGP Jitender emphasised frequent coordination among the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda security councils to provide uniform and effective service delivery.

The residents and management of Hyderabad’s hostels are to be oriented in the next few weeks, and joint audits and awareness campaigns are to be organised.