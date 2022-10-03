Hyderabad: Radiant Electronics launches 86-inch TV manufacturing line

Hyderabad: Radiant Appliances & Electronics inaugurated on Monday inaugurated its 86-inch assembly line for TV manufacturing, which it said its India’s first. The company is part of the Resolute Group of Companies, which has over 25 years of experience in electronics manufacturing.

Mr. Raminder Singh Soin, managing director, Radiant Appliances and Electronics Pvt. Ltd, inaugurated the 86-inch assembly line. The event was held at the Fab City premises, Maheshwaram mandal near the Hyderabad airport.

Raminder said that production of the 75-inch GOOGLE TV, DLED (direct light emitting diode), Bezelless (screen without an outside frame) for Lloyd has officially commenced. He further said that the Lloyd 75-inch TV is an attractive offering from the company as it features a great screen, audio experience and sleek design.

Radiant appliances said that its latest venture for manufacturing of TV for more brands will inspire the ‘Make in India’.