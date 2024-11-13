Hyderabad: Rag-picker injures head on footpath, dies

Hyderabad: A woman died after reportedly falling and injuring her head on the footpath of the KPHB metro station, on Wednesday morning, November 13.
According to reports, the woman’s husband, K Mallesh had consumed alcohol late on Monday night. The next morning he tried to wake her up for their routine rag-picking work, but the victim complained of feeling unwell.
Mallesh then left the victim for a while but when he returned around 11 am he found her unresponsive.
Preliminary findings indicate she may have fallen, sustained injuries, and succumbed to them. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.