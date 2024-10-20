Hyderabad: Raided Banjara Hills pub worked without valid license

Hyderabad: The recently raided Tales Over Spirit (TOS) pub in Banjara functioned without a valid pub license and only had a restaurant and bar license, stated the Hyderabad police on Sunday, October 20.

The food and beverages organisation was raided during the night hours of October 18, over unlawful dancing at the pub resulting in the arrest of 140 individuals, including 42 female dancers.

According to the police, the management was turning the place into a dance bar which is unlawful in India.

The Hyderabad police found that the TOS management was unethically hiring women to tempt male patrons, who were charged with inflated bills.

The police added that the pub management was unlawfully generating revenue by conducting illegal activities involving women at their premises.

The arrested customers, female dancers and the management staff were handed over to Banjara police station for further investigation.

The police had seized a DJ system, mobile phones, 187.5 litre liquor worth Rs 2,50,000, swiping machines and cash from the raided establishment.

Also Read Hyderabad police raid TOS Pub in Banjara Hills, 140 arrested

Third Hyderabad establishment busted as dance bar this year

TOS pub is the third such establishment in Hyderabad city to be raided and shut down by the police for running as a dance bar, where women are hired and subjected to perform lewd dance performances in front of male patrons, making the management increase their profits.

Urvasi Bar and Restaurant in Begumpet and After 9 Pub in Banjara Hills were raided by law enforcement officers earlier this year, in April and May respectively.

The police added that 10 among the 42 women arrested from TOS, were previously arrested as dancers in similar cases of bars and pubs turning into dance bars, including After 9 pub and Urvashi Bar cases.