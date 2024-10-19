Hyderabad police raid TOS Pub in Banjara Hills, 140 arrested

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force police conducted a raid on TOS Pub in Banjara Hills, resulting in the arrest of 140 individuals, including 42 women. This operation was initiated following reports of illegal activities, specifically concerning inappropriate dance performances.

The authorities detained the pub’s management, cashier, and DJ operator, who were subsequently taken to the Banjara Hills police station for further questioning.

According to the police, the establishment allegedly employed women from various states to perform “indecent acts” aimed at attracting male patrons and increasing profits.

The police emphasized that this raid is part of a broader initiative to combat illegal activities and uphold order in nightlife venues throughout the city and further investigation is underway.