Cyberabad police book 17 pubs in Hyderabad for noise pollution

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have filed cases against 17 pubs in Hyderabad and amusement organizations for violating noise pollution norms and operating without a proper entertainment license. The officials reportedly confiscated the sound systems of these establishments.

During an inspection on Saturday, September 28, authorities visited several pubs in Hyderabad along the IT corridor, finding at least 15 pubs playing loud music in violation of the regulations.

The Gachibowli police, using sound meters, recorded noise levels as high as 88 decibels (dB), with others in nearby pubs ranging from 59 to 86 dB. In Madhapur, similar violations were found in various pubs, where noise levels varied from 60 to 72 dB, leading to further cases being registered.

According to regulations, the permissible limit at night is 55 dB.

On Sunday, September 29, after sound pollution tests confirmed these violations, criminal cases were registered against the offending pubs in Hyderabad under Sections 223 (disobedience to an order by a public official) and 292 (public annoyance) of the BNS.

Earlier, the excise and prohibition department on Friday, August 31 conducted a series of raids on 25 bars and pubs in Hyderabad and Rangareddy. Six persons tested positive for drug use during the operation.

The excise and prohibition department, in collaboration with Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) conducted joint raids at eight locations as part of a large operation targeting bars and pubs in Hyderabad. The surprise inspections carried out between 11 pm and 1 am aimed to curb drug abuse in the pubs.

According to excise enforcement director V B Kamalasan Reddy, 130 persons were tested using drug detection kits during raids. Six were found to have consumed drugs, with positive cases identified at multiple venues: one each at Club Rogue and Xora, two at Whisky Samba, and two at Zero 40.

In Rangareddy three persons tested positive for cannabis while several others were arrested. An investigation has been initiated to track the source of the substance.