25 pubs raided in Hyderabad, Rangareddy; 6 test positive for drugs

Hyderabad: The excise and prohibition department on Friday, August 31 conducted a series of raids on 25 bars and pubs in Hyderabad and Rangareddy. Six persons tested positive for drug use during the operation.

The excise and prohibition department, in collaboration with Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) conducted joint raids at eight locations as part of a large operation targeting bars and pubs in Hyderabad. The surprise inspections carried out between 11 pm and 1 am aimed to curb drug abuse in the pubs.

According to excise enforcement director V B Kamalasan Reddy, 130 persons were tested using drug detection kits during raids. Six were found to have consumed drugs, with positive cases identified at multiple venues: one each at Club Rogue and Xora, two at Whisky Samba, and two at Zero 40.

In Rangareddy three persons tested positive for cannabis while several others were arrested. An investigation has been initiated to track the source of the substance.

A similar search operation was conducted by the excise and prohibition department last week where 25 pubs in Hyderabad and Rangareddy were raided. However, none of the people tested positive for drugs.