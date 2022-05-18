Hyderabad: Rain fear triggers pre-monsoon blues among old city residents

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 18th May 2022 11:43 am IST
rainfall in Hyderabad
Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad leaves many areas inundated on Wednesday, July 14

Hyderabad: Due to a record rain in Hyderabad last year between September and October many new localities of the old city were inundated with rainwater.

The embankment of Balapur lake caved in leading to Usman Nagar, Umar Colony, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Gulshan Iqbal Colony, Falaknuma, and other nearby localities submerging with lake waters. The residents of these localities suffered great difficulties and the government had announced that it will take steps on war footing to save the residents from such difficulties in the future.

The work of Balapur lake embankment, cleaning of rainwater drains, and Nallahs were started with great fanfare.  But as time went by, the work on these projects slowed down. Still, there is about 70 to 80 percent of work that has to be done while the rainy season is around the corner.

Flooded streets at Mahboob Mansion Market Malakpet as unusual rain hits many parts of city in Hyderabad on Friday evening. Pic: Style Photo service.
rainfall in Hyderabad
Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad leaves many areas inundated on Wednesday, July 14 [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]
rainfall in Hyderabad
Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad leaves many areas inundated on Wednesday, July 14

The arrival of the rainy season is triggering fear among the residents of these areas as the memories of the last rainy season are still fresh in their minds.

The contractors excavated grounds for installing the drainage pipes. These excavated pits can be filled with rainwater and pose a great risk to the residents’ lives.

The Balapur Lake embankment work is unfinished which can lead to the areas in Baba Nagar and Chandrayangutta coming under flooding waters once again.

While most of the residents of Hyderabad are praying for the arrival of rain, the mere thought of it is triggering a dread among the people of the old city.

