Hyderabad: Rain fury leaves Moula Ka Chilla in Yakutpura submerged underwater

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that lashed the city for two days have left Moula Ka Chilla in Yakutpura, like several other areas, submerged in water.

Huge amounts of construction waste piled up on the stretches all over Moula Ka Chilla in Yakutpura after the rain came to a halt.

As a result, the waterway was obstructed, leading it to stand still causing inconvenience to the residents.

In addition to that, there are open nalas (drains) at several places along and in between stretches in these areas which pose a threat to children playing on the streets.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjadullah visited the area and surveyed the condition. He also posted videos and pictures of the horrific state of affairs in the area, on X.

Lot of dismantled & construction material thrown all over Moula Ka Chilla, Yakutpura,Need immediate removal for free flow of water and needs construction of remaining SW Drain work, Water entering @TsspdclCorporat transformer at Ashoorkana causing deaths due to electric shocks./2 pic.twitter.com/B1sBzxJ5SG — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) September 6, 2023

Speaking to The Siasat Daily, Amjadullah said that the area often lands in a threatening state after rains.

“It is not the first time the waterway has been obstructed,” he said pointing towards the construction debris pile in the middle of the road.

“The rainwater has entered the transformer near Ashoorkhana causing deaths due to electric shocks. So far, the current has claimed the lives of several goats and dogs in the area and poses a threat to the residents as well,” said Amjadullah.

He also appealed to the GHMC to clear the debris at a ‘brisk pace for an unobstructed flow of rainwater.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) responding to Amjadullah said, “We regret the inconvenience caused, Issue forwarded to concerned AE/OP/Yakatpura/ 9440812953.”

4-year-old washed away in Nala at Pragati Nagar

After the four-year-old boy was washed away in a nala at Pragati Nagar NRI Colony on Tuesday, the municipal department is on alert taking safety measures and doing the needful.

The deceased, Mithun Reddy, son of Santosh Reddy, was playing in front of his house on Tuesday afternoon and he accidentally fell into an open nala.

Subsequently, DRF teams conducted an extensive search in Pragati Nagar’s Turka pond and found the body.

Women washed away in Nala found in debris

A resident of Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi, went missing after she slipped into a nala near her house. Her dead body was found today in the Musi River, Musarambhag Bridge.

Lakshmi was found in the debris at Musarambhag Bridge, Musi River. Workers found her dead body when they were removing garbage in the river with a JCB.