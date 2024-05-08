Hyderabad rains: 7 workers die after wall collapses at Bachupally

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, seven workers died when a retaining wall collapsed in Renuka Ellamma Colony at Bachupally on Tuesday night, May 7. Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall after days of severe heat, leading to several instances of disruption across the city.

The deceased workers belong to Odisha and Chhattisgarh states who had migrated to Hyderabad for employment. They were working for Horizon Ridge construction company which is constructing a cellar – stilt plus five upper floors residential building with the permission of HMDA at Renuka colony in Bachupally, said the police.

On Tuesday, May 7, Hyderabad received an average rainfall of 34 mm till 9 pm. The maximum rainfall intensity recorded at Miyapur, and Chandanagar circle was 133.5 mm.

The workers were living in sheet sheds at the place at Bachupally where the construction is going on. Due to the heavy rainfall on Tuesday night in Hyderabad, the retaining wall built around the building collapsed on the sheet sheds where the workers stayed.

Other workers came out of the sheds screaming after the wall had collapsed. Others who were injured were taken to Mamata Hospital for treatment in Hyderabad. The seven workers who died have been identified as Tirupati Majhi (20), Shankar (22), Raju (25), Khushi (25) Ramu Yadav (34), Geetha (32) and Himanshu (04) died. The Bachupally police shifted the deceased to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case.

The weather department has forecasted more downpours today in the city and other districts of the state.