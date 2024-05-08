Rain and political parties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The heavy rains in the city on Tuesday provided an opportunity to political parties to reach out to the public in many ways in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 13. BJP, AIMIM, Congress, and even the BRS got into action to help people and show that they were also willing to enter dirty waters to lend the public a hand.

In Himayatnagar division, the local BJP leaders on coming to know about a tree falling on the road rushed to the place and removed the obstacle to reduce the misery of the local residents. The BJP leaders interacted with the people afterward and assured to help them in all possible ways during crisis time.

In the old city of Hyderabad, the AIMIM party leaders were out on the field attending calls from the public about power outages, inundation of water in low-lying areas, and tree felling. From local leaders to the MLA’s all of them were moving around and interacting with the public. The leaders spoke to the officials of the GHMC to resolve the issue.

In Nampally, Congress leader Feroz Khan with his entourage visited some areas in the Nampally assembly constituency and met the people. He spoke with the officials and brought to their notice their problems. The BRS party workers were not left behind, in several localities, the pink party workers were seen moving around the rain-affected areas and meeting the public.

Meanwhile, the campaign in the city continued even during the rains in several areas with leaders continuing their road shows and public meetings in the city. In the coming days, the political parties are expected to utilize the rains to target their opponents and take up relief works.