Hyderabad rains: Collector declares Monday holiday for schools

Hyderabad: On the grounds of heavy rains in the city, the Hyderabad district collector has decalred a holiday for all primary and secondary schools functioning in the district under all managements (Govt./Aided/Private) on Monday, September 2.

The announcement comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of schoolchildren in Hyderabad.

Residents of Hyderabad have also been advised not to venture out unless necessary, as the rains are predicted to pour heavily over Hyderabad and neighboring districts until September 3.

The state is under a red alert warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while Hyderabad was issued a Yellow alert.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 627.6 mm, compared to the normal 558.6 mm, marking a 12 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has received 511.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 450 mm, reflecting a 14 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation was observed in Nampally, which received 592.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 445.5 mm, a 33 percent deviation.

The IMD Hyderabad’s prediction of extremely heavy rains for Saturday and Sunday, August 31 and Septemeber 1, is likely to further increase the amount of rainfall received by the city and other districts of Telangana during the current Southwest monsoon.