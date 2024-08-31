IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert amid heavy rains in the city

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD H) has issued a red alert for Telangana with heavy rainfall from August 31 to September 3. Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for the city.

IMD Hyderabad issues red alert due to expected rains

On September 1, extremely heavy rains are expected in isolated areas of Telangana, including Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nalgonda.

Districts including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla and Nagarkunool among others are expected to receive more heavy rains on September 1. Districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri are likely to receive heavy rains.

For September 2, IMD Hyderabad has predicted extremely heavy rains for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, and Mahbubnagar. Districts including Asifabad,Mancherial, Jagtiyal , Jayashnakar Bhupalpally , Warangal , Hanamkonda are expected to receive very heavy rains.

Heavy rains are likely to lash districts including Suryapet, Nalgonda Siddipet, Mahabubabad, and Medak. The rains will be accompanied by heavy winds. Similar conditions are likely to prevail across Telangana on September 3.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 627.6 mm, compared to the normal 558.6 mm, marking a 12 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has received 511.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 450 mm, reflecting a 14 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation was observed in Nampally, which received 592.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 445.5 mm, a 33 percent deviation.

The IMD Hyderabad’s prediction of extremely heavy rains for Saturday and Sunday, August 31 and Septemeber 1, is likely to further increase the amount of rainfall received by the city and other districts of Telangana during the current Southwest monsoon.