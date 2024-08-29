Red alert issued: IMD Hyderabad warns of extremely heavy rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning of extremely heavy rains in Telangana for Friday and Saturday.

For Sunday, the weather department has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall for various districts of Telangana.

IMD Hyderabad issues red alert due to expected rains

In anticipation of the extremely heavy rains, the department has issued a red alert for Friday and Saturday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Sunday.

Even for today, the department has issued a yellow alert in view of the expected thunderstorm, lightning, squalls, etc.

The heavy rainfall, which is likely to begin tomorrow, may continue until September 2.

In Hyderabad, the department has forecasted a generally cloudy sky. It has also predicted moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers from Friday until September 1.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 627.6 mm, compared to the normal 558.6 mm, marking a 12 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has received 511.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 450 mm, reflecting a 14 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation was observed in Nampally, which received 592.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 445.5 mm, a 33 percent deviation.

The IMD Hyderabad’s prediction of extremely heavy rains for Friday and Saturday is likely to further increase the amount of rainfall received by the city and other districts of Telangana during the current Southwest monsoon.