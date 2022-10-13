Rains create havoc in Hyderabad and outskirts once again

Hyderabad: Heavy overnight rains once again wrecked havoc in parts of Hyderabad and outskirts with roads and low-lying areas getting inundated.

People in worst affected areas spent sleepless night as water from overflowing drains and lakes entered their houses.

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers were washed away in rain water at few places. In Boorabanda area, a man was washed away with his two-wheeler but locals managed to rescue him.

The intense spells of rains in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the outskirts caused long traffic snarls past midnight.

The impact continued on Thursday with roads in some areas still remaining under water, snapping the vital links. Commuters from northeastern parts of the city were stuck as few Local Military Authorities (LMA) roads in Secunderabad remained inundated.

There was massive water stagnation on several key roads in Secunderabad, Begumpet, Erragadda. Borabanda, Punjagutta, Basheerbagh, Mehdipatnam, Lakdi ka Pul, Himayat Nagar and other areas.

Water stagnation under Erragadda and Prakash Nagar Metro stations caused massive traffic jams on the busy roads.

Rain water entered houses in Rasoolpura in Begumpet area. Water also filled cellars of several apartment buildings in the affected areas.

In Borabanda, two-wheelers and auto rickshaws were washed away in rain water. A man who was washing away with his two-wheelers was saved by locals.

Massive inundations were also reported from areas like Jeedimetla, Yousufguda and SriA Krishna Nagar flood and few colonies in Alwal. Medchal and Petbasheerabad. People were facing severe hardships.

Water from overflowing Gondlapochampalli lake in Medchal had inundated the road, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt. A school was completely submerged in Shameerpet.

Officials said Balanagar area in Kukatpally constituency received 10 cm rainfall in just one hour.

Meanwhile, following heavy rains in the catchment areas, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs were receiving heavy inflows.

Authorities lifted four gates of Osman Sagar to let out flood water into Musi river. Two gates of Himayat Sagar were also opened to release excess water.

Parts of Hyderabad and its outskirts have been reeling under frequent inundations during the current season.

Meanwhile, a person was washed away in Nagarkurnool district following heavy rains last night. The incident occurred in Amarabad as flood water entered the village. Amir Ali (42) was washed away even as some locals tried to rescue him. His body was recovered on Thursday.