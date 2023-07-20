Hyderabad rains: Edu institutions, govt offices to remain shut till Saturday

The government has also ordered the labour department to take steps to ensure that private institutions within GHMC limits also announce holidays for the same period.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 20th July 2023 9:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: In view of incessant rains and IMD warning of heavy rains during the next 48 hours, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed chief secretary Santhi Kumari to declare a two-day holiday on July 21 and 22 for all government offices, including educational institutions within the GHMC limits.

The CM said that emergency services, such as healthcare and milk supply, will continue uninterrupted.

The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains are likely to continue for another 48 hours.

