Hyderabad rains: GHMC demolishes 107 dilapidated structures

Hyderabad: As part of its monsoon preparedness activities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here has demolished 107 dilapidated structures out of the total 597 it identified as structurally weak. The GHMC also identified 181 cellar excavations in Hyderabad out of which work it got work stopped for at 41 sites.

Out of the total 597 dilapidated structures identified by the GHMC, action was taken in 354 cases. Apart from the 107 that were demolished, repair works were taken up by owners in 109 cases, while 135 structures were vacated and another three were sealed in Hyderabad. “In the balance 243 structures, most of them are vacant and in some structures which are occupied and living; the inmates have been counselled and vacated to avoid any kind of danger,” said the GHMC.

In the cellar excavation cases, a total of 181 structures were identified, and action was taken in 140 cases. Of those 140 cases, retaining walls were constructed in 99 cellars, while retaining walls are under construction in 65 cases, said the GHMC. “In the balance 41 works, sites have been inspected and instructed the builders to stop the construction works and take up standard precautionary measures,” GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata said in a press release.

The GHMC conducted a survey for identification of the dilapidated structures and cellar excavations and instructions have been issued to take up required precautionary measures such as getting verified with the structural stability of the dilapidated structure, issue of notices and following up action for demolition of the structures or counselling for vacation or seizing the building or guiding them to get it repaired.

Similar instructions have been issued with regard to the cellar excavations in the GHMC area – that no new cellar excavations are permitted till end of monsoon. In case where work is underway, notices have been issued to builders/owners of ongoing sites for taking up standard precautionary measures as per norms such as soil strengthening, construction of retaining wall, barricading around the land, etc.

The builders have also been told to ensure that there is no water stagnation in the cellars. Due to incessant rains witnessed in GHMC area for the past few days, all the Town Planning staff have been instructed to be on field and inspect the most dangerous dilapidated structures and excavated cellars.

“In case of most dangerous dilapidated structures, it is instructed to advise the inmates to vacate the premises and paste caution notice for not allowing people to move around the structure. Simultaneously, taking action for demolition of the structure,” said the GHMC. It also cautioned citizens living in dilapidated structures and adjoining sloppy terrains and compound walls to be careful and said they will are being counseled to vacate such places.