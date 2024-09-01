Hyderabad rains: Retaining wall of Gandhi Bhavan collapses

Hyderabad: The retaining wall of the Gandhi Bhavan building in Nampally, Hyderabad, collapsed on Sunday, September 1, due to incessant rains lashing over the city since Saturday. Parts of the wall fell onto vehicles parked nearby, damaging multiple vehicles.

The incident occurred when nobody was present in near the wall, averting a potential disaster to human lives.

The Gandhi Bhavan building is the headquarters of the Indian National Congress Party, Telangana. The building was constructed in the early 1950s and is now over 70 years old.

Hyderabad is facing risks of widespread waterlogging and potential flash floods after heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Citizens are advised not to venture outside unless necessary as the anticipated rainfall is likely to worsen the flood-like situation in Hyderabad.