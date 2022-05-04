Hyderabad: Rains to continue for two more days in the city

Hyderabad: Temperatures are expected to rise by 2 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius in Kapra, Mehdipatnam, Hayathnagar within the next three days according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The maximum temperature recorded was 39.9 degree Celsius at Maitrivanam in Hyderabad. Whereas the lowest minimum temperature of 19.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Chilkanagar.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad will be within the range of 38 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius over the next three days. Whereas the minimum temperatures are to be between 25 degree Celsius and 2 degree Celsius according to TSDPS.

While 74.8 mm of rain was recorded at Maredpally in the last 24 hours. The city also saw a rise in the amount of rain by 24 percent since 21 June until now. It has received 942.2 mm against a normal of 756.4 mm as per TSDPS.

The maximum temperature recorded in the state is 44.2 degree Celsius at Ranjal in Nizamabad district. Whereas the lowest minimum temperature recorded of 18.3 degree Celsius was in Angadi Kistapur in Siddipet district.

Telangana also witnessed an increase in average rainfall of 11.0 mm against a normal rainfall of 0.3 mm per day. Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district received the highest amount of rain of 81.6 mm in the state.

The maximum temperatures in the state are expected to be within the range of 40 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius. Whereas the minimum temperatures will be between 25 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius.

A few places across the state are expected to receive light to moderate thundershowers until tomorrow. However, isolated places at Hyderabad will receive light to moderate thundershowers for the next two days. The weather on the third day is however expected to be dry in the city.