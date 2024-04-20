Hyderabad rains: Traffic halts at Bandlaguda due to water-logging

Hyderabad: Traffic movement on the Bandlaguda road was affected due to water-logging following heavy rains on Saturday morning.

Motorists in Bandlaguda especially faced a tough time negotiating through the water-logged road despite Hyderabad traffic police trying hard to streamline the traffic flow.

Bikers faced problems as the vehicles were about a feet deep in water and a few vehicles developed snags while moving on the road stretch. Similar problems were faced by motorists near White Palace function Hall.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also received several complaints of water-logging in areas like Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Chandrayangutta, Nagole, Raj Bhavan road etc, after heavy rains lashed the city in the early hours of Saturday.