Hyderabad rains: Two gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar opened

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the city until Sunday (11 September). Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB0 on Thursday opened two crest gates this evening in response to the continuous rains in catchment areas and inflows into Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.

The city saw glimpses of heavy downpours and several parts of the city were waterlogged on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the city until Sunday (11 September). Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, Charminar, Abids, Malakpet, and Amberpet received heavy rainfall. Multiple parts of Hyderabad faced severe water logging, including Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Raj Bhavan and Amberpet.

A low-pressure area formed due to the cyclone, leading to heavy rains in many parts of Telangana in the following week.

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts across the state for a few days in the district with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Heavy rains also occurred at isolated places in the Nagarkurnool district. Nagarkurnool (70.6 mm) received the highest rainfall on Tuesday, followed by Mahabubnagar (60.4 mm), Jogulamba Gadwal (51.6 mm), Mancherial (45.2 mm) and Peddapalle (42 mm).

Heavy rains also occurred in multiple places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool, districts of Telangana on September 7.

