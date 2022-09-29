Hyderabad: Raja Singh appears before advisory committee through video-conference

Hyderabad: The suspended BJP legislator T Raja Singh who is detained under the stringent PD Act on Thursday appeared before the PD act advisory committee from Cherlapally Central Prison via video conference.

The suspended MLA submitted his arguments against invoking the PD act, his wife also filed a written counter before the committee challenging the PD act against her husband.

The review committee comprising 3 members received the counters from Usha Bai, the wife of Raja Singh. The committee however reserved the matter for passing orders.

Since lawyers are not allowed, the MLA himself argued the matter ‘party in person’ and found fault with the Hyderabad police invoking the act against him.

Whoever he is detained under the PD Act, the detenu is entitled to make an appeal before the PD Act review committee after the completion of one month of detention.

The police have made a strong counter opposing the quashing of the act against the BJP MLA. On August 25, Raja Singh was detained under the act for allegedly making blasphemous and hate statements.