Hyderabad: Raja Singh booked over DJ use during Rama Navami procession

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have registered a case against BJP MLA T Raja Singh over DJ use during the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra procession held in the city on April 6.

Apart from the MLA, cases have been registered against two others.

Case details

The Mangalhat police took legal action against Raja Singh for deploying high-volume DJ systems without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Additionally, the MLA and other participants reportedly used “unparliamentary words” against on-duty police officers during the procession.

Raja Singh, others named in FIR

Along with the MLA, former BJP minister Anand Singh and MP candidate Bhagavanth Rao have also been booked in connection with the incident.

Authorities stated that the organizers failed to comply with sound regulations which has resulted in public disturbance and violations of civic guidelines.

Further investigations are underway.