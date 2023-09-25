Hyderabad: Raja Singh dares Owaisi to contest from Goshamahal

Hyderabad: After AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s ‘contest from Hyderabad’ challenge to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Goshamahal MLA and suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh in response challenged Owaisi to contest from his constituency.

In a video message shared on social media platforms, lashed out at the Hyderabad MP and said that the AIMIM would “lose its deposits” if they contested from Goshamahal.

“The Owaisis are in position today because of the Congress party. The party nurtured them. I challenge you (Asaduddin Owaisi). If you are brave, come to Goshamahal constituency and contest. If you don’t come, send your brother or someone else to contest in Goshamahal. In Goshamahal Constituency, whosoever you field will lose his deposits,” said Raja Singh.

Continuing his attack on Asaduddin Owaisi, he said, “You voted against the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. Have you ever given tickets to women from the AIMIM Party? All your grandfathers and great-grandfathers have also deceived Muslims. That is why Muslims have become poor in the old city,” Raja Singh lamented.

Asaduddin Owaisi at a public meeting held on Sunday night in Hyderabad had challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 general election against him from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad.

Owaisi said, “Is baar Wayanad se nahi Hyderabad mein muqabla karo” (This time fight from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad). I challenge you (Rahul Gandhi) don’t go to Wayanad, come to Hyderabad and contest the election.”