Hyderabad: Raja Singh demands Aramgarh flyover be named after Sardar Patel

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA of Goshamahal constituency T Raja Singh demanded the Aramgarh – Zoo Park flyover be named as ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Flyover’.

“I have come to know the AIMIM party is demanding the flyover be given the name of Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi. The flyover is constructed with public money and the government should name it as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Flyover because it is located near the police academy where IPS officers from across the country get trained and serve the nation,” said Raja Singh.

The MLA took objection to the AIMIM party cadre putting banners and tying flags on the flyover to be inaugurated by the chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, January 6. “The project was completed with Rs. 800 crore public money and not personal money of Asaduddin Owaisi. The party should immediately remove the banners,” Raja Singh demanded.

Raja Singh reiterated that Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi have the habit of switching loyalties. “During the BRS government, they were with the BRS party and after Congress came to power, both the brothers are supporting Revanth Reddy,” he alleged.