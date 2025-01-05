Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover opening date announced

Hyderabad: The wait for Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover is finally set to come to an end as its opening date has been announced.

Once opened, it is going to ease the flow of traffic between Aramghar and Bahadurpura.

The flyover is going to be made open to the public tomorrow at 4 pm. It is going to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi will be present during the inauguration.

The inauguration will be held on the Zoo Park side of the flyover.

Also Read Brace for winter chill as IMD Hyderabad forecasts temperature drop

Originally set to be inaugurated on December 3, 2024, the opening date of the Aramghar flyover was postponed after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) planned to get it inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Easing traffic congestion

The flyover spans 4.04 kilometers, making it the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad.

Designed as a six-lane, bi-directional structure, it will connect Aramghar with the Nehru Zoological Park, significantly improving the flow of traffic in the area.

Once operational, the flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion in several key areas of Hyderabad, including: