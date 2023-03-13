Hyderabad: Raja Singh demands case against AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh raked up a storm when he demanded Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K T Rama Rao to stop developmental works in Old City as citizens there are not paying power and water bills to the government.

“Why should the taxpayers money of ‘New City’ be used for taking up developmental activities in the old city of Hyderabad? People are not paying power bills because they have been directed by the All India Majlis –e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party MLAs,” alleged Singh.

He was reacting to a recent incident of AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohammad Moazam Khan threatening officials of TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) who had reportedly come for an inspection in Al Jubail Colony, Chandrayangutta on Sunday.

The suspended BJP leader in a video statement said the Bahadurpura MLA is seen threatening the power department officials not to take pending power arrears and go away.

“Such kind of behavior is rampant in the Old City,” he alleged.

Raja Singh further said, “If I make a statement the police immediately reacts and books a case on me for some or other offence. The AIMIM MLA threatened a government official and no case is booked on him yet.”