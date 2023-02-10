Hyderabad: Raja Singh leaves car at Pragathi Bhavan in protest; detained

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was detained near Pragathi Bhavan on Friday when he arrived to hold a protest demanding his Bullet-Resistant vehicle be replaced.

One of the tyres of the bullet-resistant Scorpio assigned to the MLA was damaged on Thursday at Mangalhat when he was on his way home in the vehicle.

On Friday, Singh travelled in his vehicle to the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s residence-camp office, Pragathi Bhavan, and left the car there. He was going away when the police detained him and forced him into their vehicle. The police dropped him off at the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The BJP MLA is currently out on bail, which was given to him by the Telangana High Court after it quashed his imprisonment under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act in the Prophet remarks case.

Previously, Raja Singh’s vehicle developed technical snags forcing it to be taken for repairs. The MLA then also demanded the replacement of his car. Singh is provided with 2+2 round-the-clock security and a BR vehicle.