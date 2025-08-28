Hyderabad: Raja Singh objects to Ganesh idol resembling Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh took objection to a Ganesh idol made to resemble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and installed in Habeebnagar.

In a letter to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand, the MLA said that “Today I came across a Ganesh Maharaj pandal in Habeebnagar police limits where the Ganesh idol has been made to resemble Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy. This pandal has been installed by Meetu Sai Kumar, Chairman – Fisheries Federation of Telangana. With due respect, we understand he is the Chief Minister of Telangana, but he is not a deity for us. Such misrepresentation is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community,” he stated.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Idol of Lord Ganesha styled as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/BK2cXLHY10 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

He requested the Hyderabad Police Department to kindly take immediate action, stop this, and remove the pandal to uphold respect for religious faiths and maintain harmony.