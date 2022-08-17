Hyderabad: Raja Singh threatens violence at Munawar Faruqui’s show

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh once again threatened violence if standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is allowed to perform in the city on August 21.

In a video message on Wednesday, Raja Singh shared the venue of the show and asked his ‘karyakarthas’ (party workers) to buy tickets online. “All of you know what is to be done after buying the ticket. Remember the venue,” he said.

The MLA went ahead and claimed that he is not against any particular community nor Muslims or religion.

However, he added, “If any person makes derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed, you all do violence and arson. Your religious figures are important and our community deities unimportant to you.”

Pointing out the recent adverse comments by Muslims against him following his call to boycott Munawar Faruqui.

Raja Singh said that Telangana Minister for Information Technology, KT Rama Rao, should change his name to KT Munawar Faruqui and convert his religion.

In an earlier video that surfaced on social media, this week, the Goshamahal MLA threatened to “show the power of the Hindu community” in Telangana and Hyderabad.

“We have received the information that the horrible comedian Munawar Faruqui is yet to perform in Hyderabad. Okay, host him. But where will you host him? In which theatre? Which place? Wherever you organise it, we will stop it and teach Munawar Faruqui a lesson,” threatened Raja Singh.

“We will show him the result of abusing our Lord Ram and Sita. We will show him the power of Hindus in Hyderabad and Telangana,” added Singh.

Following an open invitation from the minister KTR, the comedian announced his plans to perform in Hyderabad in January. His show, however, was cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Telangana.

It is to be mentioned that stand-up comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra’s shows in Bengaluru were cancelled due to threats from Hindutva organisations in December, last year.