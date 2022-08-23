Hyderabad: Raja Singh’s ‘comedy’ video made private after protests

Hyderabad: The video in which Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad is now made private.

Earlier, after the release of the video, protests broke out in front of city police commissioner CV Anand’s office and at other various places. Later, the MLA was booked by the Dabeerpura police for his remarks. Many protesters were also taken into custody.

Anticipating more protests, a heavy police force has been deployed at the city’s various places including the offices of the Hyderabad police commissioner, the Director General of Police office at Lakdikapul, and the old police commissioner office at Purani Haveli.

What did Raja Singh say in the video?

In the video, Raja Singh said, “….I thought to myself, ‘He is abusing Lord Ram and Sita’ so I should research about the almighty of his and people who wear round caps (Muslims). The moment I did it, I found something very shocking in a video. The video said it s about a 53-year-old man. In that, it says that the man married a six-year-old (referring to the Prophet Muhammad)”.

At the end of the video, after making derogatory comments, Raja Singh said that whatever he uttered was “comedy” and that he himself didn’t like what he said. The video was uploaded on Shree Ram Channel Telangana.

Now, the video has been made private.