Hyderabad: Rajendranagar BRS MLA to join Congress, meets Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Prakash Goud will soon join the Congress party. He met chief minister A Revanth Reddy in this regard.

Goud’s defection to the Congress will add to the long list of leaders who ditched the BRS for the ruling Congress, post the Assembly elections last year.

Prakash Goud was elected from Rajendranagar in the recent elections for the fourth consecutive term. He has won all four elections from Rajendranagar since 2009 when the constituency was created in the delimitation process.

He was first elected as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate. He was re-elected on TDP ticket in 2014 but later defected to TRS (now BRS). He was re-elected on a BRS ticket in 2018 and retained the seat in 2023.

He secured victory in the assembly seat with 121,734 votes in the Assembly elections, defeating other candidates like Thokala Srinivas Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kasturi Narender from the Congress party.

Recently, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari joined the grand old party, jumping ship from the BRS.

BRS, which lost power to Congress recently after ruling the state for 10 years, had bagged 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

The party has already petitioned Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to disqualify the defectors.

In the run up to Lok Sabha polls, the BRS also lost five sitting MPs to opposition parties. While three of them joined the Congress, two crossed over to the BJP.

